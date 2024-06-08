Three in running for opposition leader's post in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) With Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri elected to the Lok Sabha, the BJP will have to pick a replacement from among its seven remaining MLAs in the House.

Bidhuri, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency, will have to vacate his seat in the assembly, bringing the BJP's tally down to seven in the 70-member House.

A senior party leader in Delhi said, "The names of Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar and Vijender Gupta are doing the rounds as probables to replace Bidhuri." Mahawar, the MLA from Ghinda in northeast Delhi, was convener of the Delhi BJP's poll management committee for the parliamentary elections. He is also the BJP's chief whip in the assembly.

Bisht, the MLA from Karwal Nagar in northeast Delhi, is a five-time legislator whose claim on the post is strengthened by his experience.

Rohini MLA Gupta held the post of Leader of Opposition before Bidhuri.

OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpayi and Jitendra Mahajan are the other BJP MLAs in the assembly.

The new Leader of Opposition will have a tenure of around six to seven months as assembly polls in Delhi are due early next year.

The ruling AAP has 62 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly. PTI VIT SZM