Three including 2 foreign nationals killed in road accident in UP's Etawah, 3 injured

Etawah (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Three people including two foreign nationals were killed while three others were injured when their car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night, near the 125 km mark of the expressway in Usrahar area when the car was en route from Lucknow to Delhi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

The passengers were returning from Lucknow after Dussehra holiday, the SSP said.

A woman from Afghanistan, Naz (30), her Russian friend Katharina (20) and the car driver Sanjeev (40), a resident of Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension died on the spot, Verma said.

He said that Naz's sister Atifa (25), Christine (20), currently a resident of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Rahul (38) from Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar were injured in the accident. They have been admitted to Saifai Medical College, Etawah for treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.