Three, including child, killed in storm-related incidents in Noida

Noida, May 22 (PTI) At least three persons were killed after a strong storm followed by rain swept the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida and Greater Noida, on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

In Greater Noida, a 60-year-old woman and her four-year-old grandson died after a grill from a 21-storey building fell on them, they said.

A school teacher also died after a tree fell on him in Dadri, the officials said.

At Migsun Ultimo apartment complex in Omicron Sector 3, the mother-in-law and son of an IT professional were killed when a heavy grill from the top of a 21-storey tower collapsed and fell on them as they were trying to escape the strong wind.

While the woman died on the spot, her grandson succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, officials said.

A resident of the society said, "The incident took place near Tower No. 4. The woman and her grandson were rushing to enter the tower when a heavy grill installed on the top of the building fell on them." In Dadri, a tree fell on a DAV School teacher identified as Ramkishan, who died on the spot. A few others were injured in the incident that occurred on the NTPC premises, officials said.

According to local sources, the storm uprooted many trees, traffic poles and sheds installed on the high-rises in the region. Power supply was also snapped in many areas, leading to traffic congestion. PTI COR ARI