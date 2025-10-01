Three including cop, wife arrested for assault on woman over dog urination issue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) A police constable, his wife and sister were arrested over the charges of assaulting a scheduled caste woman neighbour over the issue of dogs urinating on a car here, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has also been circulated on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred in Saidabad here.

The 60-year-old complainant stated in her complaint that on September 30 that she saw her neighbour—a constable attached to Chikkadpally police station—allowing his two dogs to urinate on her car parked outside her residence.

When she came out and questioned him, the constable allegedly abused her in "filthy language".

Soon after, his sister and wife arrived and allegedly beat her with a plastic pipe, punching her on the face, head, and back, she said.

Unable to bear the assault, the woman tried to escape, but the constable allegedly handed a stick to his sister, who struck her on the head, causing injuries to her head, eye and hand, police said.

During the entire incident, the constable was present and "encouraged" his wife and sister to continue the assault, the complainant alleged.

The woman later managed to reach the Madannapet Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on this, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the constable, his wife, and his sister. All three have since been arrested, police said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK ADB