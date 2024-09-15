Three including father, son drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Sep 15 (PTI) Three persons including a father and son drowned during immersion of Lord Ganesh idol at Ranganahatti lake in Turuvekere taluk here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Revanna (aged about 50), his son Sharath (26), and Dayanand (22).

The incident took place when Sharath and Dayanand entered the water body to immerse the Lord Ganesh idol after the procession. They were allegedly unable to swim as their legs were caught in sludge, and called those on the banks of the lake for help. Revanna immediately jumped into the water, but he too couldn't swim and all the three drowned, police said.

Police and Fire department personnel have reached the spot and a search is on to recover the bodies, officials said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI KSU KH