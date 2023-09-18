Three including infant killed in a road accident in J'khand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Three members of a family including an infant were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when four members of a family were on their way to Laiyo in Mandu block of Ramgarh from Purabdih in Gola. At Chitarpur on Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway-33, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorbike.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said that the couple and their infant girl died on the spot. "The six-year-old son of the couple survived the accident," he said.

Police intercepted the truck in Gola and arrested the driver, he said.

The busy NH-33 was blocked after the road accident, as the bodies were scattered on the road. Traffic on the busy highway was cleared after several hours, another police officer said. PTI CORR SAN SAN RG