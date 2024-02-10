Three including minor boy drown in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 10 (PTI) Three persons including a minor boy drowned in Kunnamangalam in northern Kozhikode district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sindhu alias Mini, her daughter Athira and their relative 13-year-old Advaith.

The mishap occurred in the evening when they entered into a river here for taking bath.

"It is suspected that the tragedy happened when the boy was washed way suddenly and the mother and daughter tried to save him," a police officer attached to Kunnamangalam police station said.

They were soon rushed to a nearby hospital but their lives could not be saved, he said. PTI LGK SS