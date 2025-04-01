Three, including owner, die as nitrogen gas leaks at chemical factory in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Three people died and several others fell sick after nitrogen gas leaked from a tanker parked at a chemical factory in Beawar district of Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said gas leak at a factory in Badiya area late on Monday night led to several people in the vicinity falling sick and being admitted to different hospitals.

Factory owner Sunil Singhal (47) died on Monday night, while Dayaram (52) and Narendra Solanki (age, and who are they) died on Tuesday, he said.

According to another official, people in the area were admitted in the local hospital after they complained of breathing problems, heaviness in chest and vomiting.

Two persons, who are in a critical condition, are undergoing treatment at JLN hospital in Ajmer.

The official said people from areas around the factory has been evacuated. It was being operated in a residential area.

The district collector has directed to form a committee of officials from Nagar Parishad, revenue department and police to conduct a survey of factories operating without permission. PTI SDA RUK RUK