Three including two boys drown in waterlogged underpass in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Three people, including two boys, drowned in the waterlogged section at an underpass in two separate areas, a day after the city was lashed with heavy rains.

The first incident occurred in northwest Delhi's SP Badali near the Siraspur underpass near the metro, which was flooded with 2.5-3 feet of water on Saturday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The police received a call about the boys drowning around 2.25 pm, and a team was immediately rushed to the spot. They conducted a search operation, and with the help of a fire brigade, they recovered the bodies, the officer said.

One of the boys is a resident of Siraspur, while the identity of the other one is yet to be ascertained, he said. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath, another officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital.

The second incident took place in the Okhla Industrial Area on Friday at 6 am, where a man was drowned in the waterlogged section of the underpass, another officer said.

The victim was identified as Digvijay Kumar Chaudhary, (60), a resident of Jaitpur, they said.

During the probe, it was found that Chaudhary was riding on a scooter when he was trapped in the waterlogged section during the heavy rains on Friday, police said.

He was found unconscious in the water by some passersby, who informed the police, they said.

Chaudhary was later taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival, they added.

Police said in both cases, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigation is underway.