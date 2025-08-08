Three, including two customers, dead, three injured in roof collapse in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Aug 8 (PTI) Three persons died and an equal number were injured on Friday after the roof of a service centre attached to an automobile showroom partially collapsed in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5:15pm in Armori, the official said, adding the portion of the showroom housing the service centre was in a dilapidated condition.

"There were six persons in the service centre at the time of the incident. Three persons, comprising an employee of the showroom and two customers who had come to get their vehicles serviced, died. Three persons were injured. They are in stable condition and out of danger," the official said. PTI COR CLS BNM