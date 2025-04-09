Three including two militants arrested in Manipur for extortion activities

Imphal, Apr 9 (PTI) Security forces arrested three persons including two militants from Imphal West, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts for being involved in extortion activities, police said on Wednesday.

One active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG) was arrested from Loitang Khullen area in Imphal West district on Tuesday, the police said.

A member of the banned outfit PREPAK (Pro) was arrested from Sagolmang Bazar in Imphal East district on Tuesday, they said.

Police arrested one person on Tuesday from Khamenlok in Kangpokpi district for extorting money from truck drivers. PTI COR RG