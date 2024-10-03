Three, including two minors, killed as truck runs over them in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Three, including two minors, were killed after being run over by a truck in a village under the Chopan Police station area of the district on Thursday, police said.

Circle Officer Charu Dwivedi said, "Anshu (27), son of late Shankar, was standing in front of a house near a dhaba in the Salkhan village. Two children, Ansh (6) and Jasvin (4), were playing nearby when a truck travelling at high speed towards Chopan hit them." All three individuals were died on the spot, he added.

The truck driver was found to be intoxicated, and the police have taken him in custody.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and investigations are underway, said the officer. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK