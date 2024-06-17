Three independents extend unconditional support to Khandu govt in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Three independents in Arunachal Pradesh have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The MLAs - Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin, and Tenzin Nima Glow - conveyed their decision through a letter of support to Khandu, BJP sources confirmed.

"Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said in a statement.

"Your decision, as conveyed through your letter of support, underscores your dedication to the state's development. Together, we will continue to work for the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh. Thank you for your trust and support. #StrongerTogether #ArunachalRising," the chief minister added.

Simai and Sawin, who were re-elected from Nampong and Khonsa East constituencies respectively, did not get party tickets in the April 19 polls.

Tenzin Nima Glow, a first-timer, emerged victorious from Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seat in West Kameng district, defeating two-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP secured 46 seats out of 60, the National People’s Party (NPP) won five, while the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured three seats.

Additionally, the People’s Party of Arunachal won two seats, and the opposition Congress party won one seat.

The NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).