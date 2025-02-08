Three Indian cricketers visit Puri Jagannath temple ahead of ODI against England

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) A day before the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, three Indian cricketers - Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel - on Saturday visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The three players visited the Jagannath temple early in the morning and sought the blessings of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. The players were escorted by security personnel and facilitated smooth darshan of the deities, police said.

"The darshan was very good," Washington Sundar said.

The members of the Indian cricket team are scheduled to visit Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for net practice session in the afternoon.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the movement of players between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the players will go to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for practice session on Saturday.

A traffic advisory has been issued for the convenience of the general public.

"Around 50 platoons of forces have been deployed," the police commissioner said. PTI AAM RG