Three injured after being attacks by group of men Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Three men were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Information regarding the incident was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday, they said.

During inquiry, one of the injured, Mayank, told police that he was going towards Kalkaji temple when a group of men intercepted and assaulted him. When his uncle Anil Kumar and another person, Shakti Swami, tried to intervene, they too were attacked, the police said.

The victim told police that the accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from him which he refused to pay, they said.

Statements of all the injured have been recorded, and based on their medical reports, a case has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

"The accused, all residents of Dakshinpuri, have been identified and raids are underway to nab them," a senior police officer said.

He further said that they are verifying all the facts.