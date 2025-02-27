Three injured after mishap during ritual at Odisha's Lingaraj temple

Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) Three persons, including a servitor and a policeman, were injured in an accident while taking the ‘Mahadeepa’ (burning lamp) to the top of the Shree Lingaraj temple here on Wednesday night, officials said. "The incident took place around 10:40 pm when the servitor was climbing the 11th-century Lord Shiva shrine to reach its top, holding the ‘Mahadeepa’ in one hand. He suffered injuries. Another servitor later took the 'Mahadeepa' and placed it at the top of the shrine," he said.

Khurda District Collector Chanchal Rana said the servitor, Jogendra Samartha (50), was admitted to state-run Capital Hospital.

Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh said two other persons, including a policeman, suffered burn injuries after hot oil from the lamp spilled on them when the servitor fell.

Lighting the ‘Mahadeepa’ marked the end of the day-long fast being observed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Thousands of devotees had gathered to witness the auspicious ritual of Lord Shiva.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan later visited the hospital and enquired about the servitor's health condition.

The servitor suffered injuries on an eye lid and the head, a doctor at the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the two other injured were administered first-aid and released from hospital.