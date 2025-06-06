Three injured as branch falls on house in Thane West

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Three persons were injured on Friday after the branch of a tree fell on a house in Gokul Nagar in Thane West, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 5pm near Pawar Chawl in Azad Nagar 2, said Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"The injured have been identified as Archana Patil (27), Aditya Patil (10) and Kartik Patil (7). They are stable and recovering. Personnel from Tree Authority Department and Disaster Management Cell have cut the remaining portion of the branch. The house also suffered structural damage," he said. PTI COR BNM