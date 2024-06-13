Three injured as bus hits concrete mixer truck in Pune

Pune, June 13 (PTI) Three persons were wounded after a bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) rammed into a concrete mixer truck in Pune on Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the accident took place on a slope at Chandani Chowk in the Kothrud area of the city.

“A Mahacargo bus belonging to MSRTC crashed into a mixer truck, which then hit some two-wheelers ahead of it. As per preliminary information, three people were injured and they were rushed to the hospital,” said a police officer.

What led to the accident is being ascertained, he added.

Mahacargo is the transport service arm of MSRTC for ferrying goods, parcels and packages. PTI SPK NR