Three injured as huge Ravan effigy falls in Ujjain due to strong winds

Ujjain, Oct 2 (PTI) Three people sustained minor injuries on Thursday evening after a huge effigy of the demon king Ravan collapsed due to strong winds at a ground in Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh before being set on fire, one of the organisers of the Dussehra event said.

Dr Prakash Raghuvanshi, a member of the Ravan Dahan Samiti present at the ground, said the effigy began to sway because of strong winds and workers tried to steady it, but the giant portrait fell on them, causing injuries to three of them.

"The injured men were fine after being given primary health care. Committee members are repairing the effigy to ensure it is ready in time for torching," Raghuvanshi said.

As part of Dussehra celebrations, effigies of Ravan, stuffed with firecrackers, are set on fire to symbolise the victory of good over evil. PTI COR LAL RSY