Three injured as leaking gas pipeline catches in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Three persons suffered burn injuries after a leaking gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, the fire official said.

It was a "level-one" fire which was confined to two moving vehicles, he said.

A two-wheeler rider, Arvindkumar Kaithal (21), suffered 30 to 40 per cent burns, another biker, Aman Harishankar Saroj (22), sustained 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries, and auto-rickshaw driver Suresh Kailas Gupta (52) suffered 20 per cent burns, he said.

The three persons were admitted to the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari for treatment.

A water tanker, a fire engine and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 1.34 am, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.