Three injured as lift falls from 7th floor in Thane building

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Three persons were injured after the elevator they were in fell from the seventh floor of a building in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at the seven-storey Jikra Mahal building in the Mumbra area when the cables holding the elevator car snapped, he said.

Six people were inside the lift at the time of the accident, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Three of them, including two children, sustained minor injuries and were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa before being discharged. The others reportedly escaped without any injuries. PTI COR NR