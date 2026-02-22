Three injured as luxury sports car crashes into vehicles in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a luxury sports car collided with other vehicles in the Jubilee Hills area here on Sunday, police said.

In addition to the high-end car, two other cars and a two-wheeler were damaged.

The driver of the luxury car allegedly lost control, hit a pole on the divider and then rammed an oncoming vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

Three occupants of the two cars sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the crash appeared to have been caused by brake failure in the luxury car.

“It appears to be a case of brake failure. A Motor Vehicle Inspector will examine the vehicle to ascertain the exact cause,” he said.

The driver of the luxury sports car told police that he is in the real estate business.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.