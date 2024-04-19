Three injured as part of south Mumbai building collapses during demolition

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Three persons were injured on Friday when a part of a building being demolished in south Mumbai's Fort area gave way, officials said.

Advertisment

A portion of the parapet of the terrace of the two-storey 'Agra' building near the Bombay High Court on MG Road collapsed at 12:50pm while the structure was being demolished, a civic official said.

"Personnel from the Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance service and local BMC ward responded to the incident. Three persons were injured. One of them was admitted in Bombay Hospital, while the other two refused to avail medical treatment," he said.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added. PTI KK MVG BNM