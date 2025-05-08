Three injured as poultry truck rams into stationary excavator in Thane

Thane, May 8 (PTI) Three persons were seriously injured after a truck transporting poultry collided with a stationary excavator in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway near Saket Bridge around 5.56 AM, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic Disaster Management Cell.

According to officials, the truck carrying around 1,600 chickens was heading to the Vasant Vihar area when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit an excavator parked at the roadside for repair work.

The impact left the truck driver and two co-passengers trapped inside the cabin, and they were extricated from the mangled vehicle after an hour-long operation, they said.

Firefighters, police, and disaster response teams were at the scene.

The injured, Abdul Barik (40), Faizul Ali (30), and Rajesh Goud (27), were admitted to a civic hospital, officials said. PTI COR ARU