Three injured as rival groups clash over old land dispute; 10 arrested

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Three persons were injured after two rival groups clashed over a land dispute in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Sontikli Naka late last night, and the police arrested 10 persons in this connection, inspector B N Kumbhar of Padgha police station said.

"Two rival groups clashed over an old land dispute. While two persons were injured after being attacked by members of a group, another one was hurt in firing," he said.

The police arrested seven persons belonging to one group and three from another camp, he said, adding that two cases of rioting, assault and others were registered based on the cross-complaints lodged by the two sides, he said. PTI COR NP