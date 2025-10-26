Three injured as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles on Delhi's Mathura Road

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Three people were injured after a car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, two motorcycles, and then a truck on the Mathura Road here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred around 3 pm, after which the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

"We were inside when the accident occurred. They hit two bikers and both of them were critically injured," Malti, a resident whose house is right in front of the accident area, said.

Another eyewitness, Lalchand, said the car came rushing in and hit an auto and two motorcycle.

The accident happened around 3 pm and there were two people on the motorcycle and a person in the autorickshaw, he added.

A police officer present at the scene said they received a call about the accident and immediately rushed to the spot.

"When we arrived, we were told that both victims had already been taken to the hospital. We have seized the vehicles involved the accident and further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI SGV BM OZ OZ