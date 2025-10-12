Three injured as woman loses balance on Bardhaman railway overbridge

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Three persons were injured in West Bengal's Bardhaman railway station on Sunday after a woman lost her balance on a foot overbridge and fell, bringing down two others with her, an Eastern Railway official said.

All the three persons were taken to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

Clarifying that there was no stampede-like situation, the official said the woman, while walking down the foot overbridge to platform number 4, fell down on the stairs after suddenly losing balance.

When she fell, two other persons walking adjacent to her also fell down on the stairs, he said.

"On duty RPF and railway staff on the platform attended to them immediately.

The official said the three were sent to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for treatment. PTI AMR MNB