Three injured during peace meeting between Marathas, OBCs in Nanded village

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Three persons were injured during a meeting called in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday to maintain peace between members of the Maratha community and those from the Other Backward Classes, police said.

The incident took place at 10am in Risangaon of Loha taluka following an exchange of words among the participants of the meeting, a Malakoli police station official said.

"The meeting was called by members of the Maratha and the OBC communities to maintain peace in Risangaon. Three persons, identified as Balaji Eklare, Datta Eklare and Vikas Pawar, were injured and have been admitted to the Nanded civil hospital. The injuries are not serious," he said.

A police team is at the site to maintain law and order, Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar told PTI.

"Prima facie, it seems to be the fallout of a personal quarrel. We are investigating the case. If complaints are received, we will register an offence," he added. PTI AW BNM