Three injured in car-motorcycle collision in Latur

Latur, Feb 3 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a car collided with their motorcycle on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Digol village on the Udgir-Latur Highway around 7 pm on Sunday, an official said.

According to the police, a family from Bidar, Karnataka, was heading to Chamaraga in Shirur Anantpal in a car when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

The three persons on the motorcycle sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Udgir, the official said, adding that both vehicles were damaged in the accident. PTI COR ARU