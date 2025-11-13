Three injured in clash between two villages in Bihar

Patna, Nov 13 (PTI) Three persons were injured in a clash between people of two villages in Patna district, police said on Thursday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Fatuha, said, "On Wednesday, around 9 pm, people of Gyanchak and Jeevanchak villages clashed over an old dispute under the jurisdiction of Didarganj police station area of Patna district." Three persons identified as Ankit, Sahul and Vikash Kumar were injured in the clash in which bullets were fired. While Vikash Kumar and Sahul are being treated at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), Ankit is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, the police said.

The SDPO said the Station House Officer (SHO) of Didarganj police station inspected the spot and recovered several spent bullet shells.

He said, "Two people have been detained in connection with the case, and appropriate proceedings are on." PTI COR SUK RG