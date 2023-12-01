Three injured in collision between two buses in UP's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Three persons, including a seven-year-old school girl, were injured in a collision between two buses on Salon-Manikpur road here on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The injured girl named Anya Pandey is undergoing treatment at Pratapgarh's Bhawaniganj Hospital, they said.

The school bus driver named Sanjay Kumar Pandey and the cleaner named Kandhai Matka were also injured in the incident, police said.

The driver and the cleaner were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Salon from where the driver was referred to the district hospital in a serious condition, they said.

Advertisment

The bus of Nimisha Convent School located in Matka, Salon, was coming to the school with about 40 children from Bhawaniganj area bordering Pratapgarh district, police said, adding it collided with a tourist bus coming from Delhi when it reached Tedhwapul on Salon-Manikpur road.

The locals ran to the rescue of the children on hearing their screams and pulled them out safely, police said.

About 24 passengers travelling on the tourist bus were safe and taken to their destination in another vehicle, they said.

Circle Officer Vandana Singh said the children are safe and have been sent home, adding the passengers of the tourist bus have left in another vehicle.

The villagers said that the accident took place due to a turn near Tedhwapul. PTI COR SAB AS AS AS