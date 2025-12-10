Three injured in cooking gas cylinder blast at Mumbai chawl

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a ‘chawl’ (row tenement) in a western suburb of Mumbai on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The explosion at Rajaram Chawl, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar-2, in the Goregaon West area, occurred around 7.40 am, and it also led to the collapse of a common wall between two rooms on the ground floor. They did not specify the number of floors in the structure.

Two men and a woman were wounded due to the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blast. Local residents rushed to hospitals before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, an official said.

While a fire also erupted after the gas cylinder explosion, residents of the area managed to extinguish it with buckets of water, he said.

Citing information received from the HBT Trauma Care Hospital, the official said that the female victim, Maltidevi (28), suffered 30-35 per cent burns. She is stable and has been shifted to Sion hospital for further treatment, he said.

The other two injured, identified as Sarjan Ali Javed Shaikh (37) and Gul Mohammad Amin Shaikh (38), are admitted to the ICU at Ganesh Hospital in Borivali.

While Sarjan Shaikh is stable with injuries to both legs, Gul Shaikh is in critical condition with back injuries, said a resident medical officer from the medical facility.

More details about the incident are awaited.