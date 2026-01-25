Three injured in crude bomb attack in Bihar's Bhagalpur district

Bhagalpur (Bihar) (PTI): Three persons were injured after country-made bombs were hurled at them by two persons in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Bahoriya village under the jurisdiction of Lodipur police station at 11 pm on Saturday when the victims were returning home after the immersion of an idol of Goddess Saraswati.

Police arrested the two accused, who belong to the same community as that of the victims, after the incident.

According to a statement issued by the district police, "Following an altercation, two persons threw country-made bombs at three persons when they were returning after idol immersion." "Police reached the spot and took the victims to the nearest hospital, where their condition is reported to be out of danger. Raids were also conducted at the premises of both accused and they were arrested," it said.

Police seized a country-made pistol and material used in manufacturing the crude-bombs.

Further investigation is underway and the situation is under control.