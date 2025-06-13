Three injured in cylinder blast, fire near dargah in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Three people were injured in the blast of an LPG cylinder at an eatery near the Makhdum Shah dargah in Mahim area on Friday evening, a fire brigade official said.

The condition of one of the injured men was critical, he said.

A fire broke out at 6.17 pm after the blast and it was doused by 6.40 pm, he said.

Pravin Pujari (34), Mukesh Gupta (34) and Shivmohan (24) were taken to the government-run Sion Hospital. Pujari's condition was said to be critical, the official said.

Further probe is underway, he said. PTI ZA KRK