Three injured in fire at industrial unit in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Three persons were injured in a fire that broke out at an industrial unit in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted at 10.20 am on the third floor of the unit located near a hospital at Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar (West), a civic official said.

After being alerted, at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway.

The blaze was confined to the building's third floor, as per the official.

Three persons suffered burn injuries and were admitted to the trauma ward of the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

Among them, Riyazuddin (30) suffered around 60 per cent burns and was in a critical condition. Haddis Ali (51) sustained nearly 30 per cent burns and Valayat Ali (50) suffered 3 per cent burns, the official said, adding that both were reported to be stable.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.