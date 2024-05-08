Three injured in firing over land dispute in Shimla

Shimla, May 8 (PTI) Three persons sustained injuries when a man opened fire on them over a land dispute here, police said on Wednesday.

Dhyan Singh and Durga Ram, sons of Singh Ram, had a long-standing dispute over a land in Tharu village in Theog Subdivision of Shimla district, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Dhyan allegedly fired at his brother Durga when he reached the disputed land along with Lal Singh, Sandeep and Shubham, the police said.

While Durga escaped unhurt, the other three men got injured in the attack and were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College here for treatment, they said.

The police said they have detained Dhyan and also recovered the 12 bore rifle he used in the attack.

Investigations are underway in the matter, they said.