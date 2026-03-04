Three injured in firing over playing of songs during Holi in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Mar 4 (PTI) Three persons were injured in firing by miscreants after an altercation over playing of vulgar songs in Holi and because of personal enmity in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Two persons were detained in connection with the incident, which occurred near Barmasia Football Ground under Dhansar police station area.

“Prima facie, the firing occurred after an altercation over playing of vulgar songs. But there had been an enmity over financial dealings between the accused and the victims,” Dhansar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Manohar Karmali told PTI.

The injured have been admitted at Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital at Dhanbad, and their condition is stable, he said.

In the police complaint, the victims’ relatives named six people -- of whom four are brothers -- and mentioned 10 unidentified men as responsible for the firing. An FIR was registered in this connection.

“We have lodged a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act against the accused. Two of the named accused have been detained. We are searching for others. A probe into the incident is on,” the police officer said. PTI ANB NN