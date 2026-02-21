Three injured in gas cylinder blast in southeast Delhi

New Delhi (PTI): A couple and their 22-year-old son sustained burn injuries after a suspected gas cylinder blast at their house in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area early on Saturday morning, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

The injured were identified as Jagdish (60), who suffered around 80 per cent burns, his wife Laxmi with about 70 per cent burns, and their son Jatin, who sustained nearly 25 per cent burns.

The official said the department received a call at 4.46 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"All the three injured were shifted to Safdarjung hospital by ambulance," the DFS officer said.