Three injured in LPG cylinder explosion in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Three people, including a 11-year-old girl, were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a residential building in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Monday.

DFS chief Atul Garg said they received information about the explosion and the collapse of the building's second floor at 2.15 pm.

"We managed to douse the flames by 3.35 pm. However, during the operation, an 18-year-old boy, Nakul, sustained burn injuries and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital," Garg said.

He said that 11-year-old Surbhi suffered leg injury after she jumped from the house and was sent to a private clinic for treatment.

Reena (22), from the adjacent house, received a head injury due to the wall collapse, the DFS chief said.

"Reena was also rushed to a nearby private clinic by local people. The affected building comprises ground plus four storeys and was constructed on 42 sq yards," Garg added. PTI BM BHJ BHJ