Three injured in mysterious explosion at utensil shop in Indore

Indore, Aug 28 (PTI) Three persons were injured, one of them critically, in a mysterious explosion at a utensil shop in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at the shop located on 60 Feet Road in the afternoon, Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Sushil Patel said.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the wall of a nearby shop collapsed, with some fragments of the debris getting tossed in the air and falling about 25 feet away, he said, quoting the eyewitnesses.

Three persons were injured in the blast and were admitted to a nearby hospital. One of them is in a critical condition, he said.

"Among the injured is the owner of a plastic goods shop located adjacent to the utensil shop. He suffered injuries when the wall of his shop collapsed after the blast," Patel said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known and efforts are on to ascertain it, the police station in-charge said.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and bomb squad officers have reached the spot and are carrying out a probe, he added.