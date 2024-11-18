Three injured in stabbing incident in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Three people suffered stab wounds in a fight between two groups in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sagar Rawat (30), Vikas and Kunal, they said.

Two juveniles, aged 16 and 17 years, have been apprehended in the case, police said. During questioning, they revealed that they had decided to meet near a crematorium to celebrate the birthday of one of the accused.

As the group gathered near the spot, they left to look for another friend and reached a cycle shop where they saw Rawat, Vikas and Kunal. An argument broke out between the two groups which turned violent and the victims were stabbed, police said.

Sagar suffered head and shoulder injuries, Kunal suffered a forehead wound and Vikas, who is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, was injured on his hand and back, the officer said.

"The complainant, Sagar Rawat, and another victim, Kunal, have been discharged from the hospital but are not disclosing the motive behind the attack," said the police officer, adding that their evasive replies have slowed the investigation.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the prime accused, Sanjay and his associates, Rahul and Himanshu, who are at large. PTI BM HIG