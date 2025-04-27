Three injured, shops vandalised in clash between two groups in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Three persons were injured, and shops and vehicles were vandalised in a clash between two groups over a petty issue in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Sunday.

The clash broke out on Saturday night at Golibar locality in Santacruz (east), an official said.

He said two groups clashed with each and unidentified persons ransacked shops and vandalised vehicles in the area.

Three persons sustained injuries, the official said.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows miscreants wielding bamboo sticks vandalising shops, he said.

The Vakola police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, including sections 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (rioting) and 115 (assault), the official said.

He said the police would ascertain the identity of the accused based on the CCTV footage. PTI ZA ARU