Three inmates in Nagpur Central Jail threaten to kill female security guard; booked

Nagpur, Sept 15 (PTI) An FIR was registered against three inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail for allegedly threatening to kill a female security guard, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 13 when the trio created a ruckus in the meeting room for family members and lawyers at the jail.

When the security guard asked them to return to their barracks, Deepak Khatya alias Ramkrishna Ghanchakkar (41), Sameer Sadrol Siddiqui (30), and Devansh Ajay Sharma (24) abused her and threatened to kill her.

A case was registered on a complaint lodged by the guard. PTI COR NSK