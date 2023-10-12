Three 'international drug cartel' members arrested in Delhi, narcotics worth Rs 40 crore seized

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Three members, including two women, of an "international drug cartel" run by persons of African origin in Delhi were arrested and narcotics worth Rs 40 crore seized from them, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Paul Joy (29) of Sierra Leone and Nigerian nationals Peace Ilobe (37) and Stephen (45), they said.

The police seized 6.044 kilogrammes of methaqualone and 2.058 kilogrammes of heroin -- worth more than Rs 40 crore in the international market -- from the trio, the police said.

The police received a tip-off on October 6 that two women would board a bus to Ahmedabad from Delhi's Rangpuri area with a consignment of methaqualone, Special Commissioner (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

The police laid a trap near Shiv Murti in Rangpuri and the women were nabbed. More than five kilogrammes of methaqualone was seized from them, he said.

The accused admitted to being members of an "international drug cartel" run by persons of African origin in Delhi-NCR. They had come to Shiv Murti to board a private bus to Ahmedabad. From there, they had planned to take another bus to Bangalore to deliver the consignment, the police said.

The women revealed that they had procured the consignment from Stephen, who stayed at Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar.

The police then arrested Stephen -- said to be the kingpin of the syndicate -- from Mohan Garden on Tuesday. They also seized 1.012 kilogrammes of methaqualone and 2.058 kilogrammes of heroin from him, they said. PTI NIT SZM