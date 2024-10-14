Three international flights from Mumbai get hoax bomb threats, one diverted to Delhi

New Delhi/Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday. While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours.

Nothing suspicious was found on any of the planes, police officials said.

"Flight AI 119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee, (it) was diverted to Delhi," Air India said in a statement.

"Staff on ground are working to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption," it said.

All 258 people onboard the aircraft were disembarked and made to go through security procedures, it said.

There were 239 passengers and 19 crew members onboard the plane.

The flight has been rescheduled and will now depart for New York from Delhi on Tuesday morning, the airline said.

"The aircraft was thoroughly checked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols were diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and the crew on board," a senior police officer said, adding that nothing suspicious was found during checking.

The bomb threat was received through a post on the microblogging platform X and the handle is being verified, the officer said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol visited the Delhi airport to take stock of the situation.

"Upon landing in Delhi a while ago, took stock of the situation at Delhi airport regarding the diversion & emergency landing of flight AI 119, carrying 239 passengers.

"While the due security checks & safety protocols are being diligently followed, directed the airport officials & the Air India staff to arrange all the necessary assistance as well as convenient accommodation for the passengers affected," he said in a post on X at 1 pm.

Two IndiGo flights, one headed to Muscat and the other to Jeddah, also received bomb threats before they took off and the planes were moved to isolation bays for security checks.

A Mumbai police official said the two planes were checked thoroughly and "nothing (suspicious) was found".

IndiGo said in a statement, "IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated." On the Mumbai-Jeddah flight, it said, "The flight had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated." IndiGo, however, did not share the number of passengers onboard the flight.

According to the live flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the Muscat-bound flight, which was to depart at 2 am on Monday, took off after a delay of more than seven hours at 9.15 am.

The Jeddah-bound flight was scheduled to depart at 2.05 am and the estimated departure time was 12.15 pm, according to the website.