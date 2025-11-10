Three interstate smugglers held with cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Three alleged interstate smugglers were arrested here on Monday with over 44 kg of cannabis valued around Rs 11 lakh, police said.

At a vehicle checking point near the Sasur Khaderi bridge on the Sirathu-Dhata road in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, a police team intercepted a white car without a number plate.

A search of the vehicle led to recovery of 44.19 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth over Rs 11 lakh, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The accused, identified as Nikhil Mishra, Kallu Patel and Anil Singh, all residents of Chitrakoot district, confessed to being involved in drug trafficking for monetary gain, he added.

During interrogation, the trio revealed that the contraband had been handed to them by a person from Odisha and they were on their way to deliver it to another person from Khaga in Fatehpur district, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused are being produced before court, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB