Three involved in arson arrested, arms seized in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 16 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested three persons for setting on fire the Sub Deputy Commissioner Office (SDC) at Kumbi in Bishnupur district last month, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said the three persons were arrested on Monday. They have been remanded into police custody for four days.

"Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the incident," it said.

Unknown miscreants on September 26 night torched the SDC office at Kumbi. However, timely intervention by locals and police prevented extensive damage to the office.

In another development, security forces seized a huge cache of arms during a search operation conducted at Leirongthel Pitra Uyok Ching areas in Thoubal district, it said.

The seized items include one 7.62 mm AK Rifle with magazine, a 7.62 SLR Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm SMG Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, 12 mm bore single barrel gun and hand grenades, the statement said. PTI COR RG