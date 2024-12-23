Three involved in Lucknow bank robbery arrested after police encounter

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Three persons allegedly involved in the robbery at a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow were arrested on Monday after an encounter with the police. One suspect was shot in the leg, police said.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a police team stopped two vehicles near Kisan Path in Laulai village of Chinhat area here. When the police team came near one of the vehicles, they opened fire on the cops. In retaliation, one Arvind Kumar was shot in the leg and was arrested, they said.

Police said Kumar, a resident of Munger in Bihar, was involved in Sunday's robbery at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

Two of his accomplices Balram and Kailash have also been arrested.

Four suspects, riding in another vehicle, fled and police said efforts were on to nab them.

A few lockers in the bank were found broken on Sunday, with some of their contents missing. Bank manager Sandeep Singh said that he suspected the thieves broke into the building by making a hole in the wall the bank shares with an empty plot of land.

Though police said there was neither any alarm nor any security guard in the bank at the time of the theft, the bank said it was robbed despite "adequate security" measures. In a statement, the bank said, "Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow." "We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly.

"The bank has insurance coverage in place for such incidents. The safety and security of our customers and their assets remain our top priority," it added. PTI ABN/NAV SKY SKY