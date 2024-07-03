Three involved in paper leak of recruitment exams arrested in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, allegedly involved in the paper leak of various recruitment exams have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), officials said on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur range, Vikas Kumar and SOG Additional Director General of Police V K Singh said the three accused -- Omprakash Dhaka, Shammi Bishnoi and Sunil Bishnoi -- were arrested on Tuesday after a month-long operation.

They were involved in various paper leaks, including that of a constable recruitment exam. In May, the SOG had announced a reward of Rs 75,000 for information leading to the arrest of Dhaka, Rs 70,000 for information leading to Bishnoi's arrest and Rs 25,000 for Beniwal's arrest.

"Dhaka tried to use his connections to surrender. After receiving the inputs, we began to track the possible hideouts of the accused," IGP Kumar said.

Dhaka is a close aide of arrested "paper leak mafia" Jagdish Bishnoi who also arranged dummy candidates.

Kumar said police teams were sent to Hyderabad, where Dhaka and Sunil were staying in an apartment. The police personnel posed as LPG cylinder hawkers to gain access to the building and arrest the accused.

The IGP said Shammi's location was traced to Barsana in Uttar Pradesh.

ADGP (SOG) Singh said Shammi, a government teacher, appeared as a dummy candidate in multiple exams.

Singh said Suresh Dhaka, the mastermind of many recruitment exam paper leaks, had also offered to surrender under certain conditions which were rejected by the SOG. He went underground after the senior teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked in December 2022.

"We had outrightly declined conditional surrender. Our teams are tracking Suresh Dhaka and his associates. He is hiding somewhere in India," the officer said. PTI AG DIV DIV