Three involved in shooting near polling station in Manipur arrested

Imphal, Apr 20 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested three persons who were involved in a firing incident near a polling station in Imphal East district, an officer said.

Advertisment

The three arrested persons were involved in the firing incident at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district in which a man was injured on Friday, the officer said.

The three had fled from the spot in a four wheeler after the firing incident and were arrested on Friday evening less than 5 km away from the incident site.

One .32 pistol with ammunition and Rs 1 5 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

A case has been filed and investigation is on, the officer added.

Manipur had recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent in two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur on Friday. PTI COR RG